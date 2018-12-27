PITTSBURGH - Guentzel-vania is sticking around.
The Penguins agreed to a contract extension with young forward Jake Guentzel, the team announced Thursday.
The deal is for five years and $30 million.
The Penguins have re-signed forward Jake Guentzel to a five-year, $30 million contract extension. The deal begins with the 2019.20 season.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 27, 2018
Rutherford on @jakenbake20: “He has become a core player on the team.”
“Jake established himself as an impact player for our team from the beginning, especially during 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs,” said general manager Jim Rutherford. “He has become a core player on the team and we are thrilled to get Jake signed long-term with the Penguins.”
In the 2017 playoffs, Guentzel, 24, led the NHL with 13 goals, the second-most by a rookie in league history. His 21 total playoff points tied the rookie record.
In the 2018 playoffs, he recorded 10 more goals in just 12 games. That made him only the second Penguin – after Hall of Fame franchise owner Mario Lemieux – to reach double-digit goal scoring in his first two seasons.
In 158 career regular-season games, Guentzel has 53 goals and 61 assists.
