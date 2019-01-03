NEW YORK - Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby took a New York Rangers fan’s trash talking in stride Wednesday night, autographing a hockey stick to him.
Another Rangers fan tweeted that a guy sitting next to penalty box “was lighting up Sid all game with some fantastic chirps.”
When the game ended, a trainer gave the heckler a hockey stick signed by Crosby, who showed his sense of humor by writing: “Good chirps. Take it easy on me next time!”
The Penguins beat the Rangers 7-2.
@RickCarpiniello - funny story from last night’s game. Guy sitting next to penalty box was lighting up Sid all game with some fantastic chirps. A trainer delivered this to him after the final buzzer. pic.twitter.com/4DZf9ZtlxF— MG35 (@pickledotcom) January 3, 2019
