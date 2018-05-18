Penguins sign Finnish defenseman following 2018 World Championship

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins added another defenseman to their roster Friday.
The Penguins signed free agent Juuso Riikola, 24, to a one-year contract, according to a release from the team.
The Finland-born defenseman most recently represented his native country at the 2018 World Championship, earning two assists and was a plus-4 in eight games.
Riikola went undrafted in the NHL Entry Draft after the 2016-17 season.
He was teammates with current Pens’ defenseman Olli Maatta on Finland’s 2013 World Junior Championship team.
