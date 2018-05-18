  • Penguins sign Finnish defenseman following 2018 World Championship

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins added another defenseman to their roster Friday. 

    The Penguins signed free agent Juuso Riikola, 24, to a one-year contract, according to a release from the team. 

    The Finland-born defenseman most recently represented his native country at the 2018 World Championship, earning two assists and was a plus-4 in eight games. 

    Riikola went undrafted in the NHL Entry Draft after the 2016-17 season. 

    He was teammates with current Pens’ defenseman Olli Maatta on Finland’s 2013 World Junior Championship team. 

