Penguins sign forward Grant to 1-year deal

The Penguins signed free agent forward Derek Grant to a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday.
Grant, 28, scored a career-high 24 points, evenly split between goals and assists, in 66 games last season for the Anaheim Ducks.
The contract is for $650,000.
Grant was drafted by Ottawa in 2008 and has also played for Calgary, Buffalo and Nashville.
