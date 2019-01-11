PITTSBURGH - Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith has been a key part of the team’s recent success, and on Friday, the organization rewarded him with a contract extension.
The Penguins signed DeSmith to a three-year extension with an average salary of $1.25 million.
“Since joining the Penguins’ organization, Casey has excelled for us at every level, first in Wheeling and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and now here in Pittsburgh,” said Jim Rutherford, the Penguins’ general manager. “We’re pleased to have him signed with our organization for the next three-and-a-half seasons.”
DeSmith, 27, has been in the Pittsburgh organization for the past four seasons and at the NHL level for parts of the past two seasons.
He’s been solid between the pipes this season, earning 12 wins and 2 shutouts.
