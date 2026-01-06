Penguins’ Silovs headed to the Olympics

PITTSBURGH — This story initially appeared on PittsburghHockeyNow.com.

A fresh start and a new chance have provided the necessary exposure for Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Arturs Silovs, and now the big-game goalie is headed to the 2026 Winter Olympics with Team Latvia.

Latvia released its Olympic rosters early Tuesday morning, naming Silovs one of its three goalies. Silovs might become the No. 1 netminder for the country as he joins Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who has struggled this season with a 6-6-1 record and an .877 save percentage, and 33-year-old Kristers Gudlevskis, who is playing in the German professional league.

This season, Silovs has posted an 8-5-6 record with an .886 save percentage and a 3.24 goals-against average. Recently, he ended a seven-game winless streak and has won his last four starts, including a shootout win and two overtime victories.

Click here to read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group