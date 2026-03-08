Penguins stumbling, can’t put away Flyers in another bad loss

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

Perhaps it was a glimpse into the Pittsburgh Penguins’ (31-17-13) future as the team played without both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in a crucial game against their arch rival Philadelphia Flyers (28-22-11).

Every good moment had an equally bad counterbalance. Every good performance had an equal and opposite performance. The balances from both teams forced overtime.

And then a shootout. For not the first time, the Penguins were 0-for-3 in a shootout and lost to Philadelphia 4-3 at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins are a league-worst 1-9 in shootouts.

