  Penguins superstar Crosby chosen for NHL All-Star Game

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been chosen to play in the NHL All-Star Game, the league announced Wednesday night.

    It is his third straight selection and eighth overall.

    The 2019 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will be held Jan. 25-26 in San Jose. The All-Star Game is a three-on-three tournament between the four NHL divisions.

    Crosby is leading the Penguins with 18 goals and 48 points.

