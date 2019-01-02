PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been chosen to play in the NHL All-Star Game, the league announced Wednesday night.
It is his third straight selection and eighth overall.
Yeah, the Metro has some major names making their way to San Jose! #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/I6Ghk2LFyf— NHL (@NHL) January 2, 2019
The 2019 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will be held Jan. 25-26 in San Jose. The All-Star Game is a three-on-three tournament between the four NHL divisions.
Crosby is leading the Penguins with 18 goals and 48 points.
TRENDING NOW:
- Tomlin: Antonio Brown was 'difficult to communicate with' ahead of Sunday's game
- 2 charged with selling drugs after $223K worth of cocaine, meth found
- Man accused of attacking 2 men with baseball bat at New Year's Eve party
- VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Killed By Bullet While Lying On Couch, Police Say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}