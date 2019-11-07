The Pittsburgh Penguins will honor military veterans with a special Veterans Day celebration at Saturday's game against Chicago at PPG Paints Arena.
Players will wear special black and green jerseys during the pre game warmup. The jerseys will then be autographed and auctioned online, with the proceeds benefiting the Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania.
Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are donating their charity suites to veterans from the Veterans Leadership Program and their families.
A special guest, 102-year-old Melva Simon, of Mt. Pleasant Township, who served with the Navy WAVES auxiliary service during World War II, will attend her first Pens game.
The Penguins will also hold a symbolic empy "Seat of Honor" in memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom and those who continue to serve our country. The seat will be located in Section 116, Row X, Seat 11.
Some other highlights of the event will be a Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum exhibit and a special Veterans Day-themed opening video.
