PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks have exchanged minor league players who have had some impact at the NHL level.
The Pens acquired forward Joseph Blandisi from the Ducks in exchange for Derek Grant, general manager Jim Rutherford announced early Thursday.
Blandisi is signed through the end of the 2018-2019 regular season.
Blandisi, 24, has played the majority of this season with the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League, tallying 23 points in 27 games.
He has skated in 74 career NHL games with the Ducks and New Jersey Devils.
TRENDING NOW:
- Abducted teen girl safe, suspect in custody after standoff
- Calm between the storms as 2 more systems move toward Pittsburgh
- Police: Woman texts friends about being beaten by boyfriend, dies days later
- VIDEO: Cardinal Wuerl: "I forgot I knew about abuse allegations"
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}