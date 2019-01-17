  • Penguins trade Grant for Blandisi from Ducks

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks have exchanged minor league players who have had some impact at the NHL level.

    The Pens acquired forward Joseph Blandisi from the Ducks in exchange for Derek Grant, general manager Jim Rutherford announced early Thursday.

    Blandisi is signed through the end of the 2018-2019 regular season. 

    Blandisi, 24, has played the majority of this season with the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League, tallying 23 points in 27 games.

    He has skated in 74 career NHL games with the Ducks and New Jersey Devils.

