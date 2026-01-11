Penguins win streak ends in subpar effort

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ six-game winning streak is over. They took more than a period to pick up their pace and never led.

Not only did the Penguins’ streak end, but so, too, did the Calgary Flames’ four-game losing streak as Calgary definitively won 2-1 at PPG Paints Arena.

Calgary had not scored a second goal in their last three games, and the trend continued for most of the game Saturday. However, in the first minute of the third period, Penguins defenseman Kris Letang pinched along the right wall, but unsuccessfully. Calgary converted the resulting three-on-two odd-man rush when winger Matt Coronato (12) snapped a stick-side wrister past Penguins goalie Arturs Silovs at :42 of the third.

