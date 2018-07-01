PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced the return of forward Matt Cullen, who has signed a one-year deal worth $650,000.
This is Cullen’s second stint in Pittsburgh, as he was a part of the Penguins’ 2017 Stanley Cup championship victory over the Nashville Predators.
DAD IS COMING HOME!— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 1, 2018
Former Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jack Johnson has signed a five-year contract with Pittsburgh, Penguins general manger Jim Rutherford announced on Sunday.
The deal is set to run through the 2022-23 campaign and will own an average annual cap hit of $3.25 million. Johnson will join the Penguins after playing 77 games in Columbus during the 2017-18 season.
Pittsburgh is the Indianapolis native’s third NHL team in his 13-year NHL career. After being drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2005 with the No. 3 overall selection, two picks after the Penguins grabbed Sidney Crosby, he was traded to the Los Angeles Kings, and then dealt away to the Blue Jackets in 2012.
Prior to these signings, Pittsburgh began the NHL offseason Wednesday by announcing the trade of forward Conor Sheary, and defenseman Matt Hunwick to the Buffalo Sabres for a 2019 conditional fourth-round draft pick.
