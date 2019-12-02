PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray will auction off his game-worn equipment from the Stadium Series outdoor contest to benefit the Delta Foundation of Pittsburgh, according to team officials.
The auction will be held Dec. 4-11 and bids can be placed ONLINE AT THIS LINK HERE.
Bids will start at $5,000 for a package containing Murray's game-worn mask, pads, glove and blocker, as well was a meet-and-greet with him.
The winning bidder will receive four tickets for the Penguins' March 24 game against the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena and be able to meet with Murray after the game.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The Delta Foundation works toward improving the quality of life for the LGBTQ community in Pittsburgh. The Penguins game March 24 will be "Pride Night" at the arena.
“I am proud to the Penguins’ ambassador once again for ‘Hockey is for Everyone,’” Murray said. “My hope is that auctioning my Stadium Series gear will bring more attention to our Pride Night, and provide extra assistance to the Delta Foundation of Pittsburgh. I look forward to meeting the winning bidders.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers fan charged for scuffle with police sergeant at Heinz Field during Sunday's game
- Pennsylvania passes ‘purple paint' law to warn trespassers
- PA Game Commission responds to disturbing alleged animal cruelty hunting video
- VIDEO: Terrelle Pryor, woman both charged after stabbing inside his Pittsburgh apartment
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}