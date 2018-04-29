  • PENS ON 11: Malkin ruled out as Penguins, Capitals set for Game 2

    Updated:

    The Pittsburgh Penguins are in the nation's capital Sunday looking to take a stranglehold on their second-round playoff series with the Washington Capitals in Game 2. 

    PHOTOS: Channel 11 travels to the nation's capital for Pens vs. Caps Game 2

    The Penguins won Game 1, 3-2, after scoring three unanswered goals in under five minutes in the third period, and they were without star center Evgeni Malkin. 

    Per head coach Mike Sullivan, the Penguins will be without Malkin again for Game 2. 

    Malkin practiced Saturday and appeared to be ready to go, but Sullivan announced Sunday afternoon that Malkin will not play.

    Coverage for Game 2 starts at 2 p.m. with 11 on the Ice, and stay with Channel 11 throughout -- as we will bring you complete postgame coverage following the game!

    Puck drop is set for just after 3 p.m., and you can follow live game action below:

     
     

