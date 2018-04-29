The Pittsburgh Penguins are in the nation's capital Sunday looking to take a stranglehold on their second-round playoff series with the Washington Capitals in Game 2.
The Penguins won Game 1, 3-2, after scoring three unanswered goals in under five minutes in the third period, and they were without star center Evgeni Malkin.
Malkin practiced Saturday and appears to be ready to go, though he is still a game-time decision.
Puck drop is set for just after 3 p.m.
