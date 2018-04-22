  • PENS ON 11: Penguins set for second crack at closing out Flyers in Game 6

    Updated:

    The Pittsburgh Penguins will once again try to close out their first-round playoff series against cross-state rival Philadelphia Sunday afternoon. 

    However, Game 6 will be away from the friendly confines of PPG Paints Arena – in Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. 

    Puck drop between the Penguins and Flyers is set for 3 p.m., and coverage begins ONLY on Channel 11 starting at 2:30 p.m.

