The Pittsburgh Penguins will once again try to close out their first-round playoff series against cross-state rival Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.
However, Game 6 will be away from the friendly confines of PPG Paints Arena – in Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
Related Headlines
Let's go Pens!! We are gearing up for Penguins/Flyers Game 6 on @WPXI today! Coverage starts at 2:30! Predictions?? pic.twitter.com/8npL39Hu7V— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) April 22, 2018
Puck drop between the Penguins and Flyers is set for 3 p.m., and coverage begins ONLY on Channel 11 starting at 2:30 p.m.
You can follow along below throughout the game!
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}