    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been chosen to play in the NHL All-Star Game, the league announced Wednesday night.

    It is his third straight selection and eighth overall.

    NHL All-Star Weekend will be held Jan. 25-26 in San Jose. The All-Star Game is a three-on-three tournament between the four NHL divisions.

    Crosby is leading the Penguins with 18 goals and 48 points.

    The league also announced Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is one of 31 players on the "Last Men In" ballot. Fans will be allowed to vote for players on that list, with one winner for each division.

    Fans can vote via the NHL app or by clicking here.

