PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been chosen to play in the NHL All-Star Game, the league announced Wednesday night.
It is his third straight selection and eighth overall.
Yeah, the Metro has some major names making their way to San Jose! #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/I6Ghk2LFyf— NHL (@NHL) January 2, 2019
NHL All-Star Weekend will be held Jan. 25-26 in San Jose. The All-Star Game is a three-on-three tournament between the four NHL divisions.
Crosby is leading the Penguins with 18 goals and 48 points.
The league also announced Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is one of 31 players on the "Last Men In" ballot. Fans will be allowed to vote for players on that list, with one winner for each division.
Fans can vote via the NHL app or by clicking here.
TRENDING NOW:
- Tomlin: Antonio Brown was 'difficult to communicate with' ahead of Sunday's game
- 2 charged with selling drugs after $223K worth of cocaine, meth found
- Man accused of attacking 2 men with baseball bat at New Year's Eve party
- VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Killed By Bullet While Lying On Couch, Police Say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}