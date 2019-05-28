Pittsburgh is third best when it comes to the best cities for hockey fans

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh is not the best city in the country for hockey fans, according to a new study.
WalletHub ranked 73 U.S. cities based on 21 key indicators of a good hockey city.
Pittsburgh ranked third, with Boston coming in at first place.
Pittsburgh also made the cut on best-performing NHL teams, tying with Las Vegas at No. 5, and tied for first with Tampa for highest NHL fan engagement.
