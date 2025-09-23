Pittsburgh Penguins announce Hall of Fame Class for 2025

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that Scotty Bowman, Ron Francis, Eddie Johnston, and Kevin Stevens will be inducted into the Penguins Hall of Fame as the Class of 2025.

The induction ceremony will take place on Oct. 25, before the Penguins’ home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Scotty Bowman, who is 92 years old, was with the Penguins from 1990 to 1993. During his tenure, he contributed to the team’s success, including two Stanley Cup championships and a Presidents’ Trophy win.

Ron Francis, a key player acquired in a transformative trade in 1991, played 533 games with the Penguins and was a two-time Stanley Cup Champion with the team. He was known for his defensive skills and playmaking ability, leading the NHL in assists during the 1995-96 season.

Eddie Johnston has been associated with the Penguins for nearly 50 years in various roles, including general manager and head coach. He was instrumental in drafting Mario Lemieux and trading for other key players who contributed to the Penguins’ success in the early 1990s.

Kevin Stevens, who played for the Penguins from 1987 to 1995 and again from 2000 to 2002, was a prolific scorer and key contributor to the team’s Stanley Cup victories. He holds franchise records for goals, assists, and points among left wingers.

The induction of Bowman, Francis, Johnston, and Stevens marks the beginning of a three-year plan to relaunch the Penguins Hall of Fame, with additional inductees to be announced in the coming years.

