BOSTON (AP)— Brad Marchand scored his second goal of the game with 1:57 left in the third period, and the Boston Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4 Monday night after blowing a three-goal lead.
David Pastrnak, Jake DeBrusk and Torey Krug also scored for Boston (11-1-2), which has won six straight. Marchand added three assists, extending his point streak to 13 games.
Dominik Kahun, Nick Bjugstad, Bryan Rust and John Marino scored for Pittsburgh. Marino's was his first career NHL goal.
Marchand skated in down the left wing and fired a wrister that hit the far post and went into the net off the back of goalie Tristan Jerry. Krug's one-timer from the right circle had tied it 4-4 midway into the third.
Patrice Bergeron added an empty-net goal and Jaroslav Halak made 40 saves.
Players on Pittsburgh's bench were jumping up and down when Marino scored to cap the huge comeback and a frustrated Halak smashed his stick off the crossbar into a couple of pieces, tossing the handle off the backboards when he was done.
