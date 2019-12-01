PITTSBURGH - The injury issues continue for the Pittsburgh Penguins after Defenseman Brian Dumoulin could barely get off the ice during last night's game.
Today, we learned he had surgery "to repair lacerated tendons."
Brian Dumoulin underwent successful ankle surgery at UPMC Presbyterian today.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 1, 2019
Dumoulin, who was injured last night, had surgery to repair lacerated tendons in his left ankle.
He is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight weeks.
The team has been playing without Sidney Crosby for weeks after he had surgery to repair a core muscle.
