  • Brian Dumoulin out at least 8 weeks after surgery to repair ankle tendons

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The injury issues continue for the Pittsburgh Penguins after Defenseman Brian Dumoulin could barely get off the ice during last night's game.

    Today, we learned he had surgery "to repair lacerated tendons."

    Related Headlines

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for sports newsCLICK HERE to find out how.

    The team has been playing without Sidney Crosby for weeks after he had surgery to repair a core muscle.

    TRENDING NOW:

    %

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories