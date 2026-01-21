Pittsburgh Penguins Charity Game to honor team’s ‘Legends’ with unique items for grabs

The 15th annual Penguins Charity Game is set for Feb. 26, benefiting the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and the Mario Lemieux Foundation, with a fundraising goal of $2 million.

Penguins Foundation Executive Director Yvonne Maher announced that this year’s charity game theme is “Legends,” honoring iconic figures in Penguins history with uniquely branded, retro-inspired items.

“This is our biggest event of the year. In only one night, we hope to raise $2 million for charity,” Maher said, expressing gratitude for the support received from fans across the U.S. and Canada.

The Penguins will face off against the New Jersey Devils during the charity game. More than 5,000 Penguins Charity Bags will go on sale starting at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 26, exclusively online through the Penguins Foundation website.

For the first time since 2020, limited Black Penguins Charity Bags will be available for purchase on-site at PPG Paints Arena starting at 6 p.m. Fans wishing to buy a Black Charity Bag in person must hold a valid ticket for the game against the Devils.

Three tiers of charity bags will be available: Platinum, Gold and Black. Each bag will include an autographed photo by a member of the 2025-26 Penguins roster or Hall-of-Famer Lemieux. The Black Charity Bags feature exciting items, including a chance to win an autographed 2025-26 Third Jersey, a retro viewer commemorating the 2016 Stanley Cup Champions and a Penguins Retro Canvas Duffle Bag, among other items. Gold Charity Bags will include all items from the Black bags, along with a guaranteed autographed 2025-26 Third Jersey and a commemorative framed photo. Meanwhile, the Platinum Charity Bags will feature all items from the previous tiers plus exclusive autographed memorabilia from Lemieux and Marc-André Fleury.

The Penguins Charity Games on SportsNet Pittsburgh have amassed nearly $23 million for the Penguins Foundation and the Lemieux Foundation over the past 14 seasons, highlighting the significant impact this annual event has had on supporting local communities.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group