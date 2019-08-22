PITTSBURGH - Gord Miller talked about his favorite Sidney Crosby story in a TSN segment, and it's pretty incredible.
On Crosby's day with the Cup in 2016, he took the Cup to a children's hospital in Canada. After he was done visiting the hospital, he asked if there was anywhere else they could take the Cup.
Related Headlines
Read more on this story from DKPittsburghSports.
TRENDING NOW:
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}