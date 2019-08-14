  • Da Beauty League: Bjugstad, Guentzel face off

    By: Taylor Haase

    Updated:

    Nick Bjugstad and Jake Guentzel are the captains of their respective teams in Da Beauty League, Team Walser and Team Jack Links. The two teams faced off on Monday night, and Bjugstad's Team Walser came out on top, 11-4.

    Bjugstad opened the scoring on Monday with this even strength goal:

