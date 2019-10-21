  • Defenseman Dumoulin put on IR, Trotman sent to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin was put on injured reserved, retroactive to Friday, Oct. 18 according to team officials.

    Defenseman Zach Trotman was also reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on a conditioning assignment. 

    Trotman, 29, split last season between the NHL and the baby pens. He played 13 games through the final stretch of the regular season with the Penguins, tallying one assist and a plus-four rating.

