PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin was put on injured reserved, retroactive to Friday, Oct. 18 according to team officials.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for sports. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Related Headlines
Defenseman Zach Trotman was also reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on a conditioning assignment.
Trotman, 29, split last season between the NHL and the baby pens. He played 13 games through the final stretch of the regular season with the Penguins, tallying one assist and a plus-four rating.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers' Anthony Chickillo charged with assault after incident with girlfriend
- Road closures, security measures announced ahead of President Trump's visit to Pittsburgh
- DUI driver arrested after speeding away from traffic stop, crashing into cars, police say
- VIDEO: Bride and grooms’ grandmothers serve as flower girls at her wedding
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}