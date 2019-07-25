It's probably impossible to pinpoint any particular facet for what went wrong with the 2018-19 Penguins. But Mike Sullivan, speaking a couple weeks ago with our Dave Molinari, certainly sounded willing to try.
“We were 31st in the league in odd-man rushes against,” Sullivan would lay out succinctly. “I shared this conversation with a lot of our top guys and our coaching staff, and I said we can’t expect to win championships if we’re going to lead the league in that category."
