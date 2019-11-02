  • Evgeni Malkin to return against the Oilers

    By: Taylor Haase

    PITTSBURGH - Evgeni Malkin will play when the Penguins host the Oilers at 1:08 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, Mike Sullivan confirmed at his pregame media availability.

    Malkin first returned to practice on Oct. 28 in a no-contact jersey, and said after that practice he was hopeful to return Saturday vs. the Oilers, the earliest possible return date due to long-term injured reserve rules. On Friday, Malkin was activated from injured reserve, and practiced in full and took regular line rushes for the first time, returning to his spot on the second line.

