0 Five reasons the Penguins will improve … and five why they won't

PITTSBURGH - The Penguins had just the 13th 100-point season in franchise history in 2018-19.

They qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs for the 13th consecutive spring, the longest active streak in the NHL.

By some standards -- quite a few of them, actually -- it was a pretty successful season.

By the ones the Penguins have established for themselves over the past decade or so, however, it bordered on being an abject failure.

They didn't secure a playoff berth until their 81st regular-season game, then lasted just four games before the Islanders jettisoned them into their earliest early off-season since the days when Sidney Crosby was shaving once every other week. And not because he really needed to.

The issue now is whether the Penguins' shortcomings last season were an aberration or a harbinger, whether they can reclaim a place among the league's legitimate contenders or shouldn't aspire to anything greater than another cameo in the playoffs.

A case can be made for both outcomes, so we'll do just that.

Let's start with five reasons the Penguins can expect to rebound from the disappointments of 2018-19:

1. MALKIN IS MOTIVATED

Only a world-class talent could have a season in which he put up 72 points in 68 games be viewed by many as an unmitigated disaster, but that was 2018-19 distilled to a phrase for Evgeni Malkin.

His miserable performance during the Penguins' preseason finale last Saturday aside, Malkin appears to have taken personally the disappointments of last season, including a team-worst plus-minus rating of minus-25. Now, he looks to be intent on making amends. That could be very, very unfortunate for the rest of the league.

2. POWERING UP

The Penguins' power play was one of the NHL's most efficient last season, scoring on 24.6 percent of its chances.

And while it doesn't seem like that leaves much room for improvement -- only four clubs had higher conversion rates -- the reality is that this season's could be significantly better. No, it should be.

It looks as if seven or eight guys will play on the No. 1 unit (opponents will only think they're all out there at the same time), allowing the Penguins to tailor their tactics to attack any soft spots in the other team's penalty-killing. No reason its success rate shouldn't be north of 25 percent, even solidly in the high 20s.

3. MURRAY IS MONEY

Matt Murray, who established his credentials as a big-game goaltender by helping the Penguins win a pair of Stanley Cups during his first two seasons in the NHL, had a strong camp and appears to be primed for a big season.

If there's a concern about Murray, it should focus on his ability to avoid injuries (especially concussions), not whether he can stop pucks.

4. LINING UP JUST RIGHT

The Jake Guentzel-Crosby-Whoever line should be one of the NHL's most productive and, with a little luck, its members could take a serious run at combining for 100 goals, making it the franchise's second-generation Century Line.

Guentzel has 50-goal potential — if things break just right for him — and Crosby remains one of the league's elite talents. If you'd have to be a one-line team -- which the Penguins are not -- this would be a pretty good group to take on that role.

5. THE LURE OF GREEN

Money can be a great motivator, and some potential big contributors -- Murray, Alex Galchenyuk, Justin Schultz, Jared McCann and Dominik Kahun -- could elevate their games because they'll have a chance to cash in as free agents next summer.

Hockey players don't often talk about being driven by a paycheck, and perhaps most aren't, but having an opportunity to move up a tax bracket or two can't hurt.

If most of the variable things go their way, the coming season could be a memorable one for the Penguins -- for all the right reasons. At the same time, it doesn't take a hyperactive imagination to envision how 2019-20 could produce more of the same that they went through last season. Or worse.

Want to see 5 reasons the Penguins will be worse than last year's? CLICK HERE for more from DKpittsburghsports.com.

