  • Goaltender Casey DeSmith put on waivers, Pens keep Tristan Jarry

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have put goaltender Casey DeSmith on waivers and are keeping Tristan Jarry.

    DeSmith, 28, played 36 games for the Penguins last season going 15-11 with a .916 save percentage. 

    Monday marks the final day in the NHL that players be waived and be cleared prior to a team's submission of opening day rosters. 

