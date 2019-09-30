PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have put goaltender Casey DeSmith on waivers and are keeping Tristan Jarry.
Wow. Penguins put Casey DeSmith on waivers, keep Tristan Jarry.— Dave Molinari (@MolinariPGH) September 30, 2019
DeSmith, 28, played 36 games for the Penguins last season going 15-11 with a .916 save percentage.
Monday marks the final day in the NHL that players be waived and be cleared prior to a team's submission of opening day rosters.
