    By: Taylor Haase

    Updated:

    The Penguins' gold third jerseys will return in 2019-20, the Penguins announced on Wednesday.

    The gold thirds will be worn for all weekend home games this season, a total of 15 games:

    Oct. 5 vs. Blue Jackets
    Oct. 19 vs. Golden Knights
    Nov. 2 vs. Oilers
    Nov. 9 vs. Blackhawks
    Nov. 16 vs. Maple Leafs
    Dec. 14 vs. Kings
    Dec. 28 vs. Predators
    Jan. 5 vs. Panthers
    Jan. 19 vs. Bruins
    Feb. 16 vs. Red Wings
    Feb. 22 vs. Sabres
    March 7 vs. Capitals
    March 8 vs. Hurricanes
    March 15 vs. Islanders
    March 22 vs. Capitals

    The Penguins wore the gold third jerseys 12 times in 2018-19, posting a 10-2 record while wearing them.

