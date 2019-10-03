The Penguins' gold third jerseys will return in 2019-20, the Penguins announced on Wednesday.
The gold thirds will be worn for all weekend home games this season, a total of 15 games:
Oct. 5 vs. Blue Jackets
Oct. 19 vs. Golden Knights
Nov. 2 vs. Oilers
Nov. 9 vs. Blackhawks
Nov. 16 vs. Maple Leafs
Dec. 14 vs. Kings
Dec. 28 vs. Predators
Jan. 5 vs. Panthers
Jan. 19 vs. Bruins
Feb. 16 vs. Red Wings
Feb. 22 vs. Sabres
March 7 vs. Capitals
March 8 vs. Hurricanes
March 15 vs. Islanders
March 22 vs. Capitals
The Penguins wore the gold third jerseys 12 times in 2018-19, posting a 10-2 record while wearing them.
