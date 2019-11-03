PITTSBURGH - There's some good news and bad news for why the Penguins' D Brian Dumoulin and winger Patric Hornqvist did not practice Sunday.
Patric Hornqvist has been placed on injured reserve. He will be out longer-term with a lower-body injury. pic.twitter.com/9BEoiTRXHy— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 3, 2019
Hornqvist is out long term with a lower-body injury and is on IR. Dumoulin is expecting his first baby. #Pens #DKPS— Taylor Haase (@TaylorHaasePGH) November 3, 2019
With Hornqvist, it's not clear what the nature of his injury is. He left the last game against the Edmonton Oilers early, however.
