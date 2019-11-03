  • Good news, bad news for why Dumoulin, Hornqvist not practicing Sunday

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - There's some good news and bad news for why the Penguins' D Brian Dumoulin and winger Patric Hornqvist did not practice Sunday.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Related Headlines

    With Hornqvist, it's not clear what the nature of his injury is. He left the last game against the Edmonton Oilers early, however. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories