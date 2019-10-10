CRANBERRY, Pa. - The Penguins are down two more forwards for the time being.
Both Patric Hornqvist and Alex Galchenyuk were absent from the Penguins' practice at the Lemieux Complex on Wednesday and are dealing with lower-body injuries, Mike Sullivan said after practice.
