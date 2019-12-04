Stefan Noesen shoehorned a lot into his first practice with the Penguins.
He did drills on the second line, alongside Jared McCann and Alex Galchenyuk, then provided the net-front presence on the No. 1 power-play unit.
Read more from DK Pittsburgh Sports.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pa. prison inmate strangled cell mate with sheet and killed him, police say
- Neighbors say Terrelle Pryor, girlfriend had a tumultuous relationship
- Which school districts pay their teachers the most and least?
- VIDEO: Wintry mix could make untreated surfaces slick
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}