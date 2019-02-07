0 New Penguins players ready for matchup against former team

PITTSBURGH - Just six days after being traded for and rushed by police escort to PPG Paints Arena, Jared McCann and Nick Bjugstad return to Florida tonight for a reunion with old teammates.

“Obviously I know every player down there pretty well,” Bjugstad said. “Just have fun with it. I’ve never been on that side of the bench before. (I have to) just do my beset and hopefully we get the win tonight.”

If line combinations at yesterday’s practice were any indication, Mike Sullivan has seen enough and will place Bjugstad alongside Sidney Crosby on the first line.

“He’s done it in Florida the last few years,” Sullivan said. “He’s scored anywhere from 17 to 26 goals and 50 points.”

Sullivan is no stranger to shaking things up when it comes to line combinations especially for a team that’s lost six of it’s last nine games.

“This team is capable of more,” Sullivan said. “We’re going to continue to try and find ways to be proactive to try to get this team playing at the level that we think it’s capable of on a consistent basis.”

Tonight will also be the first time the Penguins face former teammates Riley Sheahan and Derick Brassard. Both acquired last year and neither flourished in Pittsburgh but are hoping to find stronger footing with the Florida Pantherse.

“I feel like I can be myself here,” Brassard said this morning. “I don’t think it was the right fit for me there (Pittsburgh). Now I’m trying to move on and I’m really excited to be here (Florida).

When Sidney Crosby steps on the ice tonight, he’ll tie Mario Lemieux’s team record of 915 career games played.

