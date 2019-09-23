PITTSBURGH - The Penguins have reduced their training camp roster to 27 players, Jim Rutherford announced on Monday.
The Penguins have assigned forwards Justin Almeida, Anthony Angello, Kasper Bjorkqvist, Sam Lafferty, Jake Lucchini, Sam Miletic and Oula Palve; defensemen Niclas Almari, and Pierre-Olivier Joseph; and goaltender Emil Larmi to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Forwards Andrew Agozzino, Joseph Blandisi, Joseph Cramarossa, Thomas Di Pauli, and Ryan Haggerty, and defensemen Kevin Czuczman, and David Warsofsky have all been placed on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to Wilkes-Barre
