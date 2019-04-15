CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Before Sunday's Game 3 against the New York Islanders, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said the team would play with a sense of urgency but didn't want to use the word desperation.
Following a 4-1 loss in that game, it's officially desperation time for the Penguins. They're down 0-3 in the series with Game 4 Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The Penguins hope to avoid a series sweep, which last happened in the 2013 Eastern Conference Final against the Boston Bruins.
The team canceled a scheduled practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex Monday. Several players did address the media including captain Sidney Crosby who said he'd love to be part of a team that overcomes a 3-game deficit.
Sullivan said the team did hold a meeting Monday.
TRENDING NOW:
- Derry Borough mayor accused of pointing gun at boy who got into fight with son
- Coroner called to Leechburg home
- Restaurants add surcharge to patrons' tabs to help offset employee health care costs
- VIDEO: Mother fighting parking ticket after pulling over to breastfeed crying baby
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}