0 Penguins head into final game of season uncertain of playoff seeding

The Penguins are all in for their final regular season game, with Saturday night's outcome and a few other games determining their playoff position.

The Penguins clinched a playoff spot on Thursday night, but could still finish 2nd, 3rd or 4th in the Metropolitan Division. They will face either the Islanders or the Capitals in the first round.

PENGUINS PLAYOFF SCENARIOS: Who could they play in Round 1?

The Penguins held an optional skate for game day. Players had the choice to skate in practice either yesterday or this morning. Matt Murray was the first goaltender off the ice at practice which normally means he will start. If he does start it will be his 20th start in the last 21 games for the Penguins.

Mike Sullivan says there’s no time for rest, tonight or after the game.

“I’m not sure we’re in any sort of position to decompress,” Sullivan said. “We’ve gotta stay on top of our game. It’s an exciting time of year, it’s fun for everybody to play in the playoffs. We’ve got an opportunity to accomplish our ultimate goal as a group. We’ve just got to stay in the moment like we have all year, got to come to the rink every day to try to get better and see if we can’t push one another to get our respective games and our team game to another level.”

Several Penguins could reach milestones Saturday night.

Jake Guentzel, Phil Kessel and Jack Johnson will have played in all 82 games for the Penguins.

Jake Guentzel is chasing the 40 goal mark. He has 39.

Sidney Crosby is chasing 100 points for the first time since 2013-14. He has 98 points on the season.

Phil Kessel goes into the game with 10 game-winning goals, most in the NHL.

Injury Update:

Brian Dumoulin, Zach Aston-Reese and Chad Ruhwedel all skated on Saturday and are making progress.

