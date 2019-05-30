PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have resigned defenseman Juuso Riikola to a one-year contract, the team announced on Thursday.
Riikola played 37 games for the Penguins last season.
“Juuso has adjusted to the North American style of hockey seamlessly,” said assistant general manager Bill Guerin. “He’s a very confident guy, and he’s also a great skater that moves the puck really well. We expect him to make an even bigger impact this year.”
His one year contract is worth $850,000.
