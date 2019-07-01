  • Penguins sign defenseman and forward to two-way contracts

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins made two more moves on the first day of Free Agency by signing defenseman David Warsofsky and forward Andrew Agozzino to two-way contracts.

    Warsofsky, 29, returns to Pittsburgh for the third time. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound defenseman has played in 55 career NHL games with Boston, Pittsburgh, New Jersey and Colorado.

    Agozzino, 20, spent the last two seasons with the Colorado Avalanche, mostly playing at the AHL level.

    “David and Andrew are two guys that are going to provide great depth for our organization,” said assistant general manager Bill Guerin. “They are both leaders that can help mentor some of our younger players. If there are injuries or trades, you need guys like David and Andrew, who have both NHL and AHL experience, to be able to come in and contribute. We’re lucky to get two guys with great experience in this role, and expect both of them to push to make the NHL roster out of training camp.”

    Earlier in the day Monday, the Penguins signed forward Brandon Tanev to a 6-year contract.

