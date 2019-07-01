PITTSBURGH - The Penguins made another move Monday to change up their roster following a disappointing first-round sweep in last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The team announced the signing of forward Brandon Tanev to a 6-year contract which carries an annual salary of $3.5 million.
BREAKING: The Penguins have signed forward Brandon Tanev to a six-year deal worth $3.5 AAV. He had 14 G and 15 A last year in Winnipeg where he averaged 14 minutes of ice time per game. pic.twitter.com/Gfl9QFGZkn— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) July 1, 2019
Tanev, 27, is coming off a career season where he collected 14 goals, 15 assists, 278 hits (3rd most in NHL) and 81 blocked shots.
He fits the mold of what Penguins General Manager Jim Rutherford and Head Coach Mike Sullivan have tabbed as “hard to play against” as he will also kill penalties. He averaged just over two minutes per game of shorthanded time on the ice, plus, chipped in with two shorthanded goals last season, one of which came against the Penguins.
Tanev has appeared in 195 career games with the Winnipeg Jets.
This past weekend, the team traded forward Phil Kessel to the Arizona Coyotes. Earlier this summer, defenseman Olli Maatta was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks.
