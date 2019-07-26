  • Pens acquire defenseman John Marino from Edmonton

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Officials with the Pittsburgh Penguins announced Friday a new deal that brings defenseman John Marino to the Steel City in exchange for a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2021.

    Team officials said Marion, 22, was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in 2015 and is currently unsigned. The Oiler will receive Pittsburgh's 2021 draft pick if Marino signs with the Penguins or if the team trades his rights.

    The Penguins officials said Marino is 6-feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 181 pounds. He spent last season playing college hockey with Harvard University of the ECAC Conference. Last season he played 30 games, scoring three goals and eight assists for 11 points. In three seasons with Harvard, Marino tallied 42 points in 101 career games.

    "John is a mobile defenseman who excels at moving the puck while also playing with an edge to his game," said Jim Rutherford, General Manager for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories