  Poulin extends multi-goal game streak

    By: Taylor Haase

    Updated:

    Samuel Poulin is on a roll.

    Two days after the Penguins' first-round pick recorded a two-goal game in a 5-0 Sherbrooke Phoenix win over the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, Poulin recorded another two-goal game in a 5-1 win over the Victoriaville Tigres on Monday.

