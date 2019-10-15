Samuel Poulin is on a roll.
Two days after the Penguins' first-round pick recorded a two-goal game in a 5-0 Sherbrooke Phoenix win over the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, Poulin recorded another two-goal game in a 5-1 win over the Victoriaville Tigres on Monday.
