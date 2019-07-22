  • Pittsburgh Penguins re-sign forward Zach Aston-Reese to new contract

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed Zach Aston-Reese to a new contract.

    The forward will make $1 million a year through the end of the 2020-2021 season.

    “Zach is a responsible player who plays a solid two-way game,” said general manager Jim Rutherford. “He has a heavy style of play that is especially effective on the forecheck and penalty kill.”

    The 24-year-old posted career-high goals during the 2018-2019 regular season.

