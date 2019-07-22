PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed Zach Aston-Reese to a new contract.
The forward will make $1 million a year through the end of the 2020-2021 season.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
“Zach is a responsible player who plays a solid two-way game,” said general manager Jim Rutherford. “He has a heavy style of play that is especially effective on the forecheck and penalty kill.”
The 24-year-old posted career-high goals during the 2018-2019 regular season.
TRENDING NOW:
- These roads are closed or restricted because of flooding and landslides
- American Red Cross opens shelter, sends help to people affected by flooding
- Flash Flood Watch for areas experiencing heavy rain
- VIDEO: Water pours into garages and yards after pipe breaks
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}