    PITTSBURGH - A beloved Pittsburgh Penguins player that recently retired just joined the coaching staff.

    Matt Cullen, 42, spent 21 years playing for the National Hockey League.

    According to a news release, in his new role Cullen will work closely with general manager Jim Rutherford, head coach Mike Sullivan and other coaching staff.

    Cullen is a three-time Stanley Cup champion.

