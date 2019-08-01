PITTSBURGH - A beloved Pittsburgh Penguins player that recently retired just joined the coaching staff.
Matt Cullen, 42, spent 21 years playing for the National Hockey League.
According to a news release, in his new role Cullen will work closely with general manager Jim Rutherford, head coach Mike Sullivan and other coaching staff.
Cullen is a three-time Stanley Cup champion.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Woman kidnapped 9-year-old boy from Pittsburgh public pool
- Home destroyed by explosion in Washington Co., 5 injured
- Dad desperate for work hands out resumes on side of road, is flooded with job offers
- VIDEO: Hear first emergency calls that went out during house explosion in Washington County
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}