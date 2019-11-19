Jim Rutherford is 70 years old, and has been playing hockey for 65 of them.
It is a journey that has taken him to just about every level in the game, and to almost every corner of North America.
Read more from our partners at DK Pittsburgh Sports.
But in his Hockey Hall of Fame induction speech in Toronto Monday night, Rutherford made it clear that he cherishes one place -- the one where he stopped pucks during the 1970s, then assembled Stanley Cup-winning rosters decades later -- above all the others.
TRENDING NOW:
- Felony Lane Gang targeting women in the Pittsburgh area
- Minnesota Twins prospect Ryan Costello found dead in New Zealand hotel
- Laughing gas balloons sold outside local concert venue
- VIDEO: Wife of Mr. Rogers sits down to talk Pittsburgher's life ahead of movie release
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}