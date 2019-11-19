  • Rutherford: Time with Penguins has been ‘highlight of my career'

    By: Dave Molinari, Dk Pittsburgh Sports

    Updated:

    Jim Rutherford is 70 years old, and has been playing hockey for 65 of them.

    It is a journey that has taken him to just about every level in the game, and to almost every corner of North America.

    But in his Hockey Hall of Fame induction speech in Toronto Monday night, Rutherford made it clear that he cherishes one place -- the one where he stopped pucks during the 1970s, then assembled Stanley Cup-winning rosters decades later -- above all the others.

