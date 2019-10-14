TORONTO - Three goals, four assists and seven points powered Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby to be named the NHL's Third Star for the week that ended Sunday.
Coming off a road trip that saw a back-to-back thrashing of the Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets, Crosby's week included a trio of multi-point games and at least one point in all four games over that span.
The Penguins center tied for second with seven points in four games this week, behind only Winnipeg's Patrick Laine's eight points.
Crosby and the Penguins next take the ice Wednesday at the start of a three-game homestand against the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena.
