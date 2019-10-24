  • Sidney Crosby playing hockey with puppies, kids is absolutely adorable

    By: Bradford Arick

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - As if you need another reason to love one of the greatest figures in Pittsburgh sports history, Sidney Crosby playing hockey with puppies will absolutely melt your heart!

    According to Yahoo Sports Canada, Crosby and fellow Nova Scotian Nathan MacKinnon filmed the video as part of a new advertisement for Tim Hortons.

