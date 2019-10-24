PITTSBURGH - As if you need another reason to love one of the greatest figures in Pittsburgh sports history, Sidney Crosby playing hockey with puppies will absolutely melt your heart!
Puppies? Piñatas? Donuts?— NHL (@NHL) October 23, 2019
Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon (@Mackinnon9) turned to the experts for some amazing ideas! ❤️ @TimHortons pic.twitter.com/wIJmXqKAq5
According to Yahoo Sports Canada, Crosby and fellow Nova Scotian Nathan MacKinnon filmed the video as part of a new advertisement for Tim Hortons.
