PITTSBURGH - After a disastrous season opener Thursday night against the Sabres, Mike Sullivan shuffled things up in the Penguins' practice Friday.

The second line, the only one that showed any real energy in the opener, was the only forward line to remain intact. Patric Hornqvist, who seemed to have lost a step in the opener, was moved from the top line back to the third line. Dominik Kahun was bumped from the third line to the fourth line ... leaving Dominik Simon to be put back on the top line. That has the lines looking like this:

Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Dominik Simon

Alex Galchenyuk - Evgeni Malkin - Brandon Tanev

Jared McCann - Nick Bjugstad - Patric Hornqvist

Zach Aston-Reese - Teddy Blueger - Dominik Kahun

On defense, the top pairing of Brian Dumoulin and Kris Letang stayed together. Marcus Pettersson and Justin Schultz were reunited, and the Jack Johnson and Erik Gudbranson pairing made a return:

Brian Dumoulin - Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson - Justin Schultz

Jack Johnson - Erik Gudbranson

Juuso Riikola - John Marino - Chad Ruhwedel

After the Penguins looked as disjointed as they did against the Sabres, the coaching staff needs to put together a more cohesive lineup.

"I think the biggest takeaway for me after breaking the film down was there was a lot of isolated effort, not cooperative effort," Sullivan said. "That's what we showed them on film this morning. We've got to work together as a group of five out there in order to get the puck back. If we have the puck, we've got to work together to support one another. I think if we do that, I figure it breeds confidence. It's a hard game when it's isolated effort, the league is too good. We tried to show them some examples of that today, and hopefully we'll have a more conscious effort of understanding what your job is out there."

The part of those forward configurations that everyone is going to want to talk about is, of course, Simon back on the top line with Crosby and Guentzel. That would be despite the fact that the top line was at its best by multiple measures (including goals scored vs. allowed) with that configuration last season, and when Simon was on that line last season (which was only 30 percent of the time), he was a half-a-point-per-game player.

