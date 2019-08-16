  • The 2019-20 prospectus: Patric Hornqvist

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - This is the 10th installment in a series of profiles of members of the Penguins' major-league roster, as listed alphabetically on the team's website.

    There will be one each weekday until all players have been addressed.

    Related Headlines

    Read more from DKPittsburghSports.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories