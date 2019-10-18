PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh may be recognized as the “City of Champions” to some local sports fans, but according to one report, it isn’t the best sports town in the U.S. – at least over the past 50 years.
The report took into account the number of teams in each city, along with regular season and playoff success of teams in the four major sports leagues over the last half century.
Pittsburgh came in at No. 5 on the list. Only major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston were ranked higher.
In the past 50 years, Pittsburgh’s three pro teams (Penguins, Pirates and Steelers) have won 13 championships with a 53% regular season winning percentage as well.
Only Los Angeles, Boston and New York have more titles won in that same timeframe.
The last local team to win a championship was the Penguins in 2017. That was the second year of back-to-back Stanley Cups.
Other cities that made the list include Dallas, San Francisco, Detroit and Philadelphia. For the complete list, click here.
